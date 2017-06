ISTANBUL: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck near the coast of Western Turkey on Monday, a European earthquake monitor said.

The epicentre of the quake was located some 84 km (52 miles) northwest of the Aegean coastal province of Izmir, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on its website.

