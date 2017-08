REUTERS: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 struck on Friday in the South Atlantic Ocean about 790 km (490 miles) north of Ascension Island, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There was no immediate tsunami warning issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center after the quake, which hit at a depth of about 19 km (12 miles).

(Reporting by Paul Tait; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)