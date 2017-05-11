Magnitude 6.8 quake hits off Antarctica - USGS

A strong quake of magnitude 6.8 struck north of Antarctica on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but it was not expected to cause a tsunami.

The quake's epicentre was 61 miles (98 km) northeast of Visokoi Island, part of the South Sandwich Islands archipelago, a British overseas territory. The quake was very shallow, at a depth of only 6.2 miles (10 km) below the seabed, the USGS said.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Center said the quake was not expected to cause a tsunami.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)