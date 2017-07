REUTERS: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck off the southwestern Turkish coast on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which struck at 1:31 a.m. (2231 GMT on Thursday), was located off the southwestern coastal city of Marmaris, the USGS said.

