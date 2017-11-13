Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rattles northeast Iraq

WASHINGTON: A magnitude 7.2 earthquake rattled northeast Iraq near the border with Iran on Sunday (Nov 12), the US Geological Survey said.

The temblor was centred 32 kilometres southwest of Halabja, and had a depth of 33.9 kilometres, the US monitor said.

The quake struck at 1818 GMT.

In neighbouring Iran, at least eight villages were damaged after the earthquake struck Iraq.

"The quake was felt in several Iranian provinces bordering Iraq ... Eight villages were damaged ... Electricity has been cut in some villages and rescue teams have been dispatched to those areas," Iran's state TV reported.

