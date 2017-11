REUTERS: A magnitude 7.3 quake struck on Monday near New Caledonia in the South Pacific, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, originally measured at 7.2, was centred 42 miles (68 km) east-northeast of Tadine, Loyalty Islands, at a depth of 15.5 miles (25 km), the USGS said. New Caledonia is a French territory, made up a series of islands.

(Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)