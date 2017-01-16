Major powers warn Israel, Palestinians against unilateral measures harmful to peace

PARIS: Some 70 countries on Sunday reaffirmed that only a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians could resolve the conflict and warned that they would not recognise any unilateral steps taken by either side that could prejudge negotiations.

The final communique of a Middle East peace conference held in Paris on Sunday shied away explicitly from criticising plans by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to move the U.S Embassy to Jerusalem, but said a new conference would be held by year-end for interested parties.

