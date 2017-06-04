Malaysia Airlines offers full refund for cancellation of London flights following terror attack

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines announced on Sunday (Jun 4) that it has offered a full refund to passengers who wish to cancel their flights to London within the next couple of days following the terrorist attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night.



In a travel advisory published on its website, the national carrier announced that its customers who wish to cancel flights to London on Saturday, Sunday or Monday (Jun 3 - Jun 5) will be offered a full refund.

Additionally, passengers who wish to reschedule their London flights during those dates may do so at no additional cost, the airline added.

Within the same advisory, Malaysia Airlines also extended sympathies to the families and friends of the victims.

Six people were killed in the attack which began when a van smashed into pedestrians on London Bridge before three assailants went on a stabbing spree.

The latest attack was the third such terrorist incident in the UK since March.