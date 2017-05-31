Malaysia Airlines plane MH128 forced to turn back to Melbourne after passenger tries to enter cockpit
SINGAPORE: A Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysia Airlines flight was forced to turn back to Melbourne due to a disruptive passenger, the airline said on Wednesday (May 31).
"MH128 departed Melbourne Airport at 11.11pm and was to arrive Kuala Lumpur at 5.28am on 1 June made a turn back to Melbourne after the operating Captain was alerted by a cabin crew of a passenger attempting to enter the cockpit," MAS said.
"Safety and security are of Malaysia Airlines' utmost priority. MH128 safely landed in Melbourne Airport at 11.41pm. The aircraft is currently on the remote bay and waiting for security assistance to arrive at the aircraft," it added.
Local journalist from SBS News Brianna Roberts reported that a passenger said the man in question was tackled by 11 other passengers. The suspect "ran up to the cockpit", she tweeted, "holding an electronic frequency device, not a bomb".
On-board announcements called the incident a "security situation" she added.
Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 said that flights heading for Melbourne had to be diverted to other airports because of the "passenger security incident" on MH128. Roads in the area are also reportedly blocked.
Unconfirmed reports said Melbourne Airport is under lockdown due to the incident. Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Australian authorities for comment.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates