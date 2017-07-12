Malaysian PM calls for solution to end Qatar row

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Najib Razak urged all parties to positively participate in the mediation efforts initiated by Kuwait to find a solution to the ongoing Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) crisis.

In making the call on Wednesday (Jul 12), Najib also urged these parties to take immediate steps to comply with all agreements reached by the GCC countries, specifically the 2014 Riyadh Agreement.

He said Malaysia believed that the agreement was an acceptable basis for a solution to the current crisis.

"Malaysia strongly supports the efforts by the Emir of Kuwait to mediate in the face of escalating tensions, and we stand ready to assist if our contribution is needed," he said in a statement. “We have always upheld the principle of non-interference to the internal affairs of other sovereign countries and urge all nations to do the same.”

Najib said that Malaysia recognised Saudi Arabia's concerns in the current crisis and encouraged all peace loving nations to back efforts to end the crisis.

He further said that Malaysia acknowledged the important role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the beacon of stability in the Gulf, as well as its role in upholding the unity of the ummah (Muslims).

"For this reason, all parties must ensure that the security and stability of Saudi Arabia, as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, is protected and preserved at all costs," he said.

He pointed out that Malaysia was proud in participating in the 2017 Riyadh Summit, at which Kuala Lumpur reiterated its relentless support in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, "just as we were proud and honoured to host His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in Kuala Lumpur earlier this year".

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Jun 5, accusing the Gulf state of supporting terrorist organisations.

Najib said Malaysia was closely monitoring the situation in the Arab World, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Qatar.

"We pray that with the grace of Allah the Almighty, all differences among our Arab brothers will be settled amicably and that the unity and harmony of the GCC countries can be restored," he said.