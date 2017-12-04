Malta arrests eight in probe into journalist's killing

VALLETTA: Maltese authorities have arrested eight people in connection with the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in a statement Monday (Dec 4).

Blogger Caruana Galizia, who was 53 when she was killed in a car bomb attack on Oct 16, had made repeated and detailed corruption allegations against both Muscat's inner circle and the opposition.

Muscat said police and the military were involved in an operation following a weeks-long investigation into the high-profile murder.

"During this operation, 8 persons were arrested" the statement said, adding that they faced "reasonable suspicion in connection with involvement in the murder" of Caruana Galizia.

All the suspects were Maltese nationals, Muscat's statement added.