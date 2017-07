HELSINKI: A man who appeared to be drunk drove a vehicle into a crowd in the centre of the Finnish capital Helsinki on Friday, killing one person and injuring others, police said.

They said they had detained the driver, a man in his 50s.

Four people had been taken to hospital with various injuries, they said.

