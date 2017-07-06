Man arrested in Spain for shooting two policemen

MADRID: A man was arrested on Thursday in the northeastern Spanish town of Gava in Barcelona province for shooting two policemen, police said. The incident was not related to terrorism, they said.

Both police are seriously injured, a spokeswoman for Gava town hall said. The two police approached a suspicious-looking car, and the person inside shot at them with a rifle, she said.

