Man behind Ice Bucket Challenge struggling to pay medical bills: Report

The man behind the successful Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Ice Bucket Challenge is facing major financial hurdles in his own fight against the disease, his family told Boston based station WBZ-TV in an interview on Tuesday (May 23).



Peter Frates, who became a household name after he and his family raised more than US$250 million for The ALS Association through the challenge, has medical bills costing around US$90,000 a month, his family revealed.

“Any family would be broke because of this,” said John Frates, Peter’s father. “After two-and-a-half years of this type of expense, it’s become absolutely unsustainable for us. We can’t afford it,” he added.

Frates, 32, is currently on life support at home and his bedroom has been turned into an Intensive Care Unit.

The family told WBZ-TV that Frates' wife Julie and his two-year-old daughter give him the will to keep fighting.

Frates was diagnosed with ALS in 2012 and the cost of his care is not covered by insurance. In 2014, he thought of an idea to raise awareness and funds for the ALS Association: Dump a bucket of ice-cold water over your head, then challenge someone else to either do the same or donate money to the association.



Participants would then make a video of the dumping and post it on their social media accounts.

The idea went viral with more than 17 million people taking part, including former US President Barack Obama and many celebrities across the globe.