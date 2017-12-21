Man faces trial over 'plot to kill British PM'

LONDON: A man accused of plotting to assassinate British Prime Minister Theresa May in a bomb and knife attack will face trial next June, a judge ruled on Wednesday (Dec 20).

Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, was charged with preparing acts of terrorism following his arrest on Nov 28.

Rahman, a Bangladeshi living in north London, is accused of plotting an attack on May.

According to the charge, he conducted reconnaissance of the target location, recorded a pledge of allegiance, and purchased a rucksack to be fitted with an improvised explosive device.

He then collected the bag "with a view to committing attacks against persons in the UK", according to prosecutors.

He also allegedly assisted 21-year-old Mohammad Aqib Imran in his separate terror plans.

He recorded and sent to Imran "a sponsorship video in order for him to be accepted by Islamic State (IS)", the charge says.

Imran allegedly tried to join the militant group and faces a charge of preparing acts of terrorism.

The pair appeared at the Old Bailey central criminal court in London, via videolink from Belmarsh prison in the city.

Judge Charles Haddon-Cave said he would hear their trial at the court for an estimated five weeks from June 18.

The pair were remanded in custody.

In a separate case, alleged IS supporter Husnain Rashid, 31, who is accused of sharing details of Prince George's school on social media, appeared before Haddon-Cave at the court.

He will go on trial from Apr 30.

Rashid is charged with preparing acts of terrorism and assisting others to do likewise.

Haddon-Cave set a four-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court in southeast London.

Rashid also appeared from a London prison via videolink and was remanded in custody.