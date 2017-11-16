Man found dead in Sweden with package with cables taped to body - newspaper

STOCKHOLM: A man was found dead on Thursday in a flat near Stockholm with a "package with cables taped to the body", the Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet reported, citing sources.

The body was found in a flat in Tensta, a suburb of the capital, and the police bomb squad was investigating an "object that could be dangerous", a Stockholm police spokeswoman said.

"We have found a dead man and a suspicious object that could be dangerous," Stockholm police spokeswoman Eva Nilsson said.

"The bomb squad will now have a look at it and decide if it is dangerous or not. Related to that, we have also evacuated a number of apartments (in the residential building)," Nilsson said.

Asked if the police suspect a "terror-related crime", she said, "Currently, there is nothing indicating that."

