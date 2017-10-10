Man gives US$7,000 reward money to kidnapped girl

MINNESOTA, United States: A man who helped a kidnapped girl with her escape has given his reward money of about US$7,000 to the victim and her family.

Earl Melchert was in his home when 15-year-old Jasmine Block knocked on his door for help after escaping from her kidnappers, the New York Times reported.

"I could make out her face, and I went, 'Oh my gosh, this is the girl from Alexandria that's been gone for 29 days'," he said in an interview on Saturday (Oct 7).

Ms Block was abducted by a family acquaintance on Aug 8 from her home, which was about 30 miles (48km) from Mr Melchert's residence.

Police said 35-year-old Thomas Barker had asked Ms Block for help with a "family situation" when he brought her to his house and allegedly tied her up with zip ties.

Throughout the ordeal, the teenager was sexually and physically abused by Mr Barker and two other accomplices who also threatened her with weapons.

On Sep 5, the day that Ms Block escaped, the men had left her alone for the first time to get food.

The New York Times reported that the teen had tried knocking on the doors of several homes - but nobody responded - until she swam across the lake to Mr Melchert's property.

On Friday, the Alexandria Police Department presented Mr Melchert with a US$7,000 reward that had been offered for any one with information on Ms Block's disappearance. Ms Block's family had given US$2,000 while an anonymous donor had provided US$5,000.

"The family needs the money," he was reported saying. "To me, yeah, that's a lot of money, but they need it way worse than I do."



"It's the best thing I've ever done," said Mr Melchert, who recently retired.

The police department lauded Mr Melchert for his "incredible example of kindness" on a Facebook post.

"Thank you Earl, it is people like you that make this world a better place."



