Man hit by double-decker bus escapes with minor injuries: Reports

LONDON: A man who was knocked down by a swerving double-decker bus, managed to get up and walk into a bar with minor injuries, according to British media reports on Wednesday (Jun 27).



53-year-old Simon Smith said he was lucky to be alive after he was thrown almost 20ft from where he was hit along Gun Street, Reading, the Telegraph reported.



Mr Smith had just crossed the road and looked over his shoulder when the bus crashed into him as it swerved at a bend. As the bus slowed down after the impact, Mr Smith was seen getting up and walking into a bar.

The incident which was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, left the bus with a shattered windscreen.

“I think he pretty much got up, brushed himself down and then an ambulance came and took him to be checked,” Daniel Fraifeld, co-owner of the bar told the Mail Online.

“He got looked over and didn’t have any lasting injuries – but he’s covered in scrapes and bruises.



“He then got released from the hospital and I think he just went for a pint to relax.”

A spokesman for Reading buses said it was aware of the incident which occurred on Jun 24.

“We are obviously shocked by the incident as well as the very graphic footage that has been shared a number of times. Thankfully, the pedestrian does not have any major injuries and there were no major injuries to passengers on the bus," the spokesman was quoted as saying by the Independent.

Thames Valley Police said they were investigating the incident and no arrests have been made, according to reports.