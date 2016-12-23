Man matching Berlin market attacker description seen in Denmark
A man matching the description of the man suspected of killing 12 people with a truck at a Berlin Christmas market on Tuesday has been seen in Aalborg in northern Denmark, the Danish police tweeted on Friday.
The police said people should keep away from the area as it had an ongoing operation there.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
- Reuters