Man opens fire at LA Chinese consulate, kills himself

LOS ANGELES: A man opened fire at the Chinese consulate in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, then took his own life in his nearby car, police said.

There were no other injuries in the shooting, which took place at about 6 a.m. before the consulate was open for the day, said Officer Michael Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Numerous rounds impacted the Chinese consulate," Lopez said.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man and had few other details about the incident.

