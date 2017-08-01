Man with baby 'whacked' by French airport worker after tempers boil over flight delay: Report

NICE, France: A man carrying a baby was punched in the face by an airport employee after tempers boiled over a flight delay in Nice, France, on Sunday (Jul 30).

The incident which was caught on camera occurred after a mechanical problem with the plane caused the easyJet flight 2122 to Luton Airport to be delayed by 13 hours.

The man was a passenger of the flight.



A passenger, Arabella Arkwright, told the Washington Post that the man carrying a baby and a mobile phone had approached an airport employee for information.

"It was just the straw that broke the camel’s back," Arkwright said. "The easyJet employee lifted his hand first and pushed the mobile phone out of the man's hand. You could see it go flying. The man pushed him back, like he was protecting the baby.

"And then he just whacked him."



The passenger and employee were then escorted away by security guards. The passenger with the baby would later return to the flight for take-off, albeit with a welt on his face, according to reports.

The airline said in a statement that the worker was not an easyJet employee, but belonged to Samsic, a contractor employed by Nice Airport that assists in handling passengers.





Arkwright told the Washington Post that easyJet was still at fault for not attending to their passengers’ complaints.

"We'd been trying to get information out of them all day long," she said. "I've seen their statements. They said they kept people informed. We had to keep going up with questions. On their app they had one thing. On the board they had another thing. On the website they had another."

She said that easyJet personnel failed to communicate with passengers in the waiting area, while the food vouchers that were distributed could barely cover the cost of a nearby Starbucks’ muffin. She added that the stranded passengers could hear calls for other easyJet flights bound for Luton Airport.

In a separate statement, the airport said the employee's behaviour was "inexcusable". But it added that the he gave a different account of what transpired, the Daily Mail reported.



"His behaviour is inexcusable. We cannot tolerate that. The version he has given differs from what the images show, but that is of little importance for us."



The scuffle happened just after passengers were told that they would be able to board following the half-day delay. Another problem at the aircraft’s door left the passengers stuck on the boarding bridge of another half an hour before they were asked to go back to the terminal.