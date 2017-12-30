Man with explosives holed up inside post office in Ukraine - police

KIEV: A man believed to be carrying explosives is holed up in a post office in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, police spokesman Yaroslav Trakalo told the news channel 112 on Saturday.

"His demands are unknown to us," Trakalo said.

Nine adults and two children are trapped inside the post office with the man, Interfax news agency quoted Kharkiv regional police chief Oleg Bekh as saying.

