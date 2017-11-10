Manafort, Gates plead not guilty to charges in Russia probe

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates pleaded not guilty on Monday to money laundering and other charges filed in a probe looking into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after a bond hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Manafort and Gates appeared in federal district court in Washington after turning themselves into authorities earlier Monday.

(Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Source: Reuters

