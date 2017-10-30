Manafort charged with conspiracy against US, money-laundering

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was charged Monday with conspiracy against the United States and money laundering, the first to come out of a sprawling probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort and business partner Rick Gates, who served as his deputy in the Trump campaign, were charged with allegedly hiding millions of dollars they earned working for former Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych and his pro-Moscow political party.

Special counsel Robert Mueller announced the 12 charges against the two, the first against any close former Trump aides stemming from a federal probe into possible collusion in Russia's effort to tilt the US presidential election in Trump's favour.

Manafort, 68, served the Trump campaign June to August of 2016 before resigning amid reports he may have received millions in illegal payments from a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine.

Investigations into Russian links with the Trump campaign, including Mueller's and probes by several congressional panels, have dogged Trump's presidency since the Republican took office in January.

Trump has denied any allegations of collusion with the Russians and called the probes "a witch hunt." The Kremlin also has denied the allegations.

Just before the Manafort report came out, Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway insisted any charges would not necessarily implicate Trump or his campaign.

"Whatever happens today with the Mueller investigation, we don't even know that it has anything to do with the campaign ...," Conway said on Fox.

On Sunday, Trump took to Twitter as speculation mounted that charges were about to drop in the Russia probe.

He again complained about his former campaign rival Hillary Clinton's handling of emails while secretary of state, of Democratic Party funding of what he said was a "fake" dossier on Trump's background, and of a US sale during the Obama administration of uranium rights to Russia.

"There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!" Trump tweeted.

Democrats have said the accusations are blatant attempts to divert attention from the Russia probe.

The Russia investigation has cast a shadow over Trump's 9-month-old presidency and widened the partisan rift between Republicans and Democrats.

US intelligence agencies concluded in January that Russia interfered in the election to try to help Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton by hacking and releasing embarrassing emails and disseminating propaganda via social media to discredit her.

Among other things, Mueller has been investigating Manafort’s financial and real estate dealings and his prior work for that political group, the Party of Regions, which backed former Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich, sources have told Reuters.

Investigators also examined potential money laundering by Manafort and other possible financial crimes, according to the sources.

Gates was a long-time business partner of Manafort and has ties to many of the same Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs