Manbij villages will be handed to Syria government in coming days - local official

Villages controlled by the Manbij Military Council will be handed to the Syrian government in the coming days under a deal agreed with Russia, an official from the council said on Thursday.

  • Posted 02 Mar 2017 19:45
  • Updated 02 Mar 2017 19:50
Fighters of the Manbij military council, allied to Syria Democratic Forces (SDF), take an overwatch position in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo

The Manbij Military Council is part of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group of U.S.-allied militias including the powerful Kurdish YPG, which is fighting against Islamic State group but is regarded by Turkey as a militant organisation.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Gareth Jones)

- Reuters