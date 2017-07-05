Manchester Airport's Terminal 3 evacuated due to suspicious bag

LONDON: Manchester Airport's Terminal 3 building was evacuated on Wednesday morning (Jul 5) due to a suspicious bag.



The airport said on Twitter that the evacuation was a "precautionary" measure, due to "a potential issue with a bag."

According to local media, a series of controlled explosions were carried out by the bomb disposal squad.

According to reports, Greater Manchester Police said they were alerted at 8.50am local time (0750 GMT) and carried out a series of controlled explosions on the package.

“Following further inspections, the package is not believed to be a viable device and there is not believed to be any threat at this time," a spokesperson said. “This is not believed to be terror-related and cordons will be lifted in due course."

In an update at about 12.50pm, the Manchester Airport management said on its Facebook page that the "bag pose(d) no threat" and it had begun the process of letting people back into the terminal.



Photos circulating on social media showed crowds gathering outside the terminal. Only Terminal 3 was affected. Passengers using Terminal 1 and 2 should travel as normal, said Manchester Airport.

Air France, American Airlines, KLM, Ryanair and British Airways are among the airlines that operate from Terminal 3, the airport's website showed.