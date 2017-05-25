Manchester Arena attack: UK police make 7th arrest

MANCHESTER: British police arrested a seventh person Wednesday (May 24) in connection with the massacre at a Manchester pop concert that left 22 people dead.

The arrest was made following searches at an address in the town of Nuneaton in Warwickshire, central England, and is the first outside the Manchester area.

"These searches are connected to Monday's attack on the Manchester Arena, but this is a fast-moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage," the Greater Manchester Police force said in a statement.