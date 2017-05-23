Manchester Arena blast: World leaders condemn terror attack

PARIS: World leaders have swiftly condemned Monday's (May 22) deadly blast at Manchester Arena, which British police are treating as a "terrorist incident".



At least 22 people were killed, including children, and nearly 60 others injured, after a lone attacker detonated an improvised explosive device he was carrying outside the venue where American singer Ariana Grande had been performing.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called it an "appalling terrorist attack". This is the deadliest attack in the country since the bombing of London's transport system in July 2005.

FRANCE



French President Emmanuel Macron expressed compassion and solidarity with Britain in a statement on Tuesday. He will hold a telephone call with Prime Minister May in the wake of the Manchester attack.

"The President of the Republic will pursue with the government, and with British forces, the fight against terrorism," said the statement.



French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe described the attack as an "abominable crime", and called on French citizens to be vigilant.

"The most cowardly form of terrorism has struck once again, targeting - as in Paris more than a year ago - a concert venue," Philippe said in a statement, in a reference to a similar attack at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris in November 2015.

AUSTRALIA



Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called the attack "especially vile" as it appeared to have deliberately targeted teenagers.

Speaking in the House of Representatives, Turnbull spoke of Australia's resolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom as "steadfast allies in freedom's cause," in the presence of Britain's Deputy High Commissioner to Australia, Ingrid Southwarth.

RUSSIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to boost anti-terror cooperation with Britain in a condolence message to Prime Minister Theresa May over the "inhuman" attack in Manchester.

"We firmly condemn this cynical, inhuman crime. We expect that those behind it will not escape the punishment they deserve," Putin said in a statement published by the Kremlin.

CHINA

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, expressing deep condolences to the victims, and sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families.

He said China stands firmly together with the British people during this difficult time.

MALAYSIA



Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak expressed his condolences on twitter and said he was "appalled" by the "barbaric and cowardly" attack.



He added that Malaysia stands united with Britain, and that governments must be firm and decisive in confronting terror.



Malaysia stands united with Britain. We must be firm, determined & ready to confront terror swiftly and decisively. We must never surrender. — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) May 23, 2017

Appalled by barbaric & cowardly attack on innocents in Manchester. My deepest condolences & prayers to families & friends of those affected. — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) May 23, 2017





SINGAPORE

Singapore said it "strongly condemns" the bomb attack at Manchester Arena.



""We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a swift recovery," said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

