Manchester's Arndale shopping centre evacuated after reports of 'big bang'

People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
MANCHESTER: A major shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester is now reopening after it was temporarily evacuated, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday (May 23).

Police had begun removing the cordon and workers were slowly being allowed back into site, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday a separate Reuters witness reported scores of people running from the Arndale shopping centre, with some saying they had heard a big bang.

Greater Manchester Police said in a tweet that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident. 


At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 were wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday.  

