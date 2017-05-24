Manchester terror attack: The victims

LONDON: At least 22 people died in Monday night's bombing attack on a Manchester pop concert, including an eight-year-old girl and several parents who had come to pick up their children.

Here is what we know so far about the victims of the terror attack, the deadliest in Britain since the 2005 London bombings:

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland, a town in Lancashire, northwest England, is so far the youngest named victim.

She attended the concert with her mother and older sister. Friends said they were both being treated for their injuries in hospital.

Chris Upton, headteacher at the Tarleton Community Primary School, described Saffie as "a beautiful little girl in every sense of the word".

"She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair," he said.

"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking."

WORST FEARS CONFIRMED



Charlotte Campbell spent the hours after the attack desperately searching for her 15-year-old daughter Olivia, but on Wednesday confirmed that she had died.

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon," she wrote on Facebook, alongside a picture of Olivia. "Go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."

She had earlier appealed in the media for any news of the teenager, who had been at the concert with her friend Adam. He was being treated in hospital.

Charlotte Campbell said they had spoken at about 8:30pm, two hours before the blast, adding: "She'd just seen the support act and said she was having an amazing time and thanking me for letting her go."

'LOVELY YOUNG STUDENT'



The death of Georgina Callander, believed to be 18, was confirmed by her school, the Runshaw College Sixth Form Centre in Lancashire, northwest England, where she had been studying health and social care.

Her former school, Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy, brought together students to pray for her and remember her life.

"Georgina was a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff and always made the most of the opportunities she had at the school," it said.

FRIENDS WAITING FOR DAUGHTERS



Alison Howe, 45, and Lisa Lees, 47, from Oldham near Manchester, were killed while waiting in the foyer to pick up their daughters, the Daily Mirror reported.

The girls, both aged 15, are believed to be safe.

Howe's stepson Jordan Howe confirmed her death on Facebook, writing: "They took a caring beautiful mum and step mother away from us all she was amazing to us all x love you loads Alison Howe xx."

The paper said Lees's brother, Lee Hunter, also confirmed her death.

POLISH COUPLE



A Polish couple living in Britain were also caught in the explosion as they went to collect their daughters, Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said.

Polish media identified them as Angelika and Marcin Klis.

"The parents went to pick up their daughters after the concert and unfortunately this morning we received news that they did not survive the explosion," he told the commercial RMF Radio station.

Waszczykowski said their daughters are unhurt.

SERVING POLICE OFFICER



"One of the victims is a serving police officer," Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of Greater Manchester Police said Wednesday.

The BBC had earlier reported that she was off-duty at the time, and that her husband is critically ill, while their two children were injured.

'ONE IN A MILLION'



John Atkinson, 26, from Bury in Lancashire, was named by friends as one of those killed.

His Facebook account has been "memorialised" - a process only made possible by verified family members contacting the website directly.

John was "one in a million and loved by so many," wrote Hayley Turk, who organised an online fund for his family. "A true gentleman," she added.

DEVASTATED FAMILY



Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield, east of Manchester, was confirmed as one of the victims by her partner Ian Winslow, who paid tribute on Facebook.

"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are," he said, according to media reports."

Some of those reports indicated Brewster died shielding her 11-year-old niece from the blast.

'CENTRE OF ATTENTION'



PR manager Martyn Hett from Stockport near Manchester, who had appeared on television shows like "Come Dine With Me" and "Tattoo Fixers".

His brother Dan confirmed his death on Twitter saying: "They found my brother last night. We are heartbroken."

His friend Russell Hayward said: "We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive. He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention."

'BUBBLY, KIND' RECEPTIONIST



Jane Tweddle was the receptionist for South Shore Academy school in Blackpool, where the head teacher described her as "bubbly, kind, welcoming, funny, generous".

"Jane was a truly wonderful friend and colleague to all of us," Jane Bailey said, adding: "She is irreplaceable, much loved and will never be forgotten."

Tweddle had three daughters and her partner Mark Taylor told the BBC that she was "a very lovely lady". He said she was killed while waiting for her friend, who survived.

