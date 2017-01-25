Mark Zuckerberg denies plans to run for President: Report

LOS ANGELES: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied speculation that he might prepare a run for the US Presidency, telling BuzzFeed that he will instead focus on building the Facebook community.

BuzzFeed reported Wednesday (Jan 25) that when asked if he had any plans to get elected, Zuckerberg wrote: "No."

“I’m focused on building our community at Facebook and working on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative,” Zuckerberg was quoted as saying.

A source close to Zuckerberg also strongly denied any presidential aspirations, according to the BuzzFeed report. Zuckerberg may decide to become more vocal on political issues, that source claimed, but he had no plans to step away from Facebook.

Speculation about a possible run for office was fanned in part by Zuckerberg's own statements. Earlier this year, he wrote that he planned to "meet people in every state in the US by the end of the year" in an attempt to hear from lots of folks from all different parts of the country.



Zuckerberg wrote on his public Facebook page that those trips, which already began in 2016, would include "stops in small towns and universities, visits to our offices across the country, meetings with teachers and scientists".



Soon after, Bloomberg reported that Zuckerberg's Facebook page is closely curated by a team of employees, who are tasked with weeding out harassing comments as well as writing and editing his Facebook posts.



The story also revealed that Zuckerberg's photos are produced by professional photographers, including Charles Ommanney, who previously covered the White House for Newsweek.



The Facebook chief also hired David Plouffe, who ran President Obama's 2008 campaign and now helps Zuckerberg with his Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.