Marseille suspect had been released by police just prior to attack - source

Two women were stabbed to death and their assailant shot dead by a soldier in the southern French port city of Marseille on Sunday in what officials described as a "likely terrorist act".

PARIS: The man suspected of carrying out Sunday's attack in the French city of Marseille, killing two people, had been arrested and then released by police two days before the incident, a source close to the police investigation said.

The source said the suspect - who went by eight different identities or aliases - was stopped by police in Lyon on Sept. 29 on suspicion of robbery. He was then released for a lack of evidence.

The suspect's identity remained unclear, the source added.

"The murderer had eight different aliases. Each time he was stopped, he presented a different identity paper. That's why it's so difficult. At one moment, he says he was born in France, at another he says he was born in Algeria," the source said.

A soldier shot the suspect dead after he had stabbed two women to death at Marseille main train station on Sunday, in what officials described as a "likely terrorist act".

