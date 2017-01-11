Mass killer Breivik makes Nazi salute at rights appeal case

Channel NewsAsia

Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik made a Nazi salute at the start of a court case on Tuesday at which Norway is trying to overturn a ruling that it has violated his human rights by keeping him isolated since he massacred 77 people in 2011.

  • Posted 11 Jan 2017 00:36
Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik attends the second day of his terrorism and murder trial in Oslo, Norway, April 17, 2012. Pool/Files
The view of entrance to Telemark prison where the appeal case regarding Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik's prison conditions is held, in Skien, Norway, January 10, 2017. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud via REUTERS
Breivik, wearing a black suit and tie, raised his right arm to make the flat-handed Nazi-style salute as he entered the court in a converted gym at the jail where he lives in a three-room cell.

It was similar to the salute he gave at a lower court in March, when the judge ended up agreeing that the Norwegian state had violated a ban on "inhuman and degrading" treatment under the European Convention on Human Rights by keeping him too isolated.

(Reporting By Alister Doyle, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik)

- Reuters