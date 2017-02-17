Mattis, in Munich, eyes 'arc of instability' on Europe's edge

MUNICH, Germany: U.S. President Donald Trump's defence secretary, in his debut trip to Europe, warned of an "arc of instability" on Europe's periphery and called on NATO allies to contribute their fair share to their collective defence.

"We all see our community of nations under threat on multiple fronts as the arc of instability builds on NATO’s periphery and beyond," U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in prepared remarks, addressing the annual Munich Security Conference.

