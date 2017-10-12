Mattis slams 'false' reports on Trump request for nuclear arms hike

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday slammed what he said were "absolutely false" media reports asserting that President Donald Trump had called for an increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday slammed what he said were "absolutely false" media reports asserting that President Donald Trump had called for an increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

"This kind of erroneous reporting is irresponsible," Mattis said in a written statement. NBC had reported that Trump sought a tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal, something Trump had already denied.

