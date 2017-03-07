May clear she wants Brexit bill to pass unamended - spokesman

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May has been clear she wants a bill that gives her the power to trigger formal divorce talks with the European Union to pass into law unamended, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

"She's been clear that she wants an unamended bill to pass. This is a simple bill with one purpose - to give the government the power to trigger Article 50," the spokesman told reporters, referring to Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty which starts the divorce talks.

