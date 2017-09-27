May is driving Britain to cliff-edge Brexit - Labour leader

A cliff-edge Brexit is at risk of becoming a reality under Prime Minister Theresa May, the leader of Britain's main opposition party said on Wednesday, adding only Labour could win a good deal with the European Union.

BRIGHTON, England:

"A cliff-edge Brexit is at risk of becoming a reality," Jeremy Corbyn told hundreds of party members at the annual Labour conference in the southern English town of Brighton.

