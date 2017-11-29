May met Iraqi PM Abadi in Baghdad - Iraqi State TV

World

May met Iraqi PM Abadi in Baghdad - Iraqi State TV

British Prime Minister Theresa May met with her Iraqi counterpart Haider al-Abadi in Baghdad on Wednesday, Iraqi state television reported.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a bilateral meeting during the Eastern Partnership summit at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Bookmark

BAGHDAD: British Prime Minister Theresa May met with her Iraqi counterpart Haider al-Abadi in Baghdad on Wednesday, Iraqi state television reported.

"Iraqi-British relations have witnessed an improvement especially in the field of counter terrorism," state television quoted him as saying.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maher Chmaytelli)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark