May met Iraqi PM Abadi in Baghdad - Iraqi State TV

BAGHDAD: British Prime Minister Theresa May met with her Iraqi counterpart Haider al-Abadi in Baghdad on Wednesday, Iraqi state television reported.

"Iraqi-British relations have witnessed an improvement especially in the field of counter terrorism," state television quoted him as saying.

