May postpones trip to China to avoid timetable clash with Trump - Sky

British Prime Minister Theresa May has postponed a trip to China that had been provisionally planned for November due to a timetable clash with U.S. President Donald Trump who would have been there at the same time, Sky News reported on Friday.

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May has postponed a trip to China that had been provisionally planned for November due to a timetable clash with U.S. President Donald Trump who would have been there at the same time, Sky News reported on Friday.

Sky cited a source from May's office who said the trip had never been finally confirmed or publicly announced.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)