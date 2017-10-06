May postpones trip to China to avoid timetable clash with Trump - Sky

World

British Prime Minister Theresa May has postponed a trip to China that had been provisionally planned for November due to a timetable clash with U.S. President Donald Trump who would have been there at the same time, Sky News reported on Friday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sky cited a source from May's office who said the trip had never been finally confirmed or publicly announced.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

Source: Reuters