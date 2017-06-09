May says she will form new British government
LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday she would form a new British government with backing from Northern Irish unionists after losing her Conservative majority in a snap general election.
"I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen and I will now form a government - a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country," she said after returning from Buckingham Palace to her Downing Street office in London.