May says she will form new British government

World

May says she will form new British government

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AFP/Scott HEPPELL)

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday she would form a new British government with backing from Northern Irish unionists after losing her Conservative majority in a snap general election.

"I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen and I will now form a government - a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country," she said after returning from Buckingham Palace to her Downing Street office in London.

Source: AFP