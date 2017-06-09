May says she will form new British government to 'provide certainty'

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday (Jun 9) she would form a new British government with backing from Northern Irish unionists, after losing her Conservative majority in a snap general election.

"I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen and I will now form a government - a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country," she said outside her Downing Street office after returning from Buckingham Palace.

"This government will now guide the country through crucial Brexit talks," said May. "It will work to keep our nation safe and secure by delivering the changes that I set out following the appalling attacks in Manchester and London."





May added that she would be able to rely on the support of her "friends and allies" in Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP): "Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years and this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom."

The DUP - which staunchly defends Northern Ireland remaining part of the UK, and takes a conservative approach to social issues - increased its number of seats to 10 in Thursday's election.

"This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country, securing a new partnership with the EU which guarantees our long term prosperity," said May.

"That is what people voted for last June, that is what we will deliver, now let’s get to work."