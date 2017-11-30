May says we must stand firm in support of Iran nuclear deal

Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday underlined Britain's support for the nuclear deal concluded with Iran which came into force in October 2015.

AMMAN: Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday underlined Britain's support for the nuclear deal concluded with Iran which came into force in October 2015.

"We must stand firm in our support for the ....deal," she told reporters in Jordan at the end of a brief visit to the Middle East.

U.S. President Trump has called the Iran deal the worst of its kind ever struck by a U.S. administration.

