Meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister and Jared Kushner cancelled - ministry

World

Meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister and Jared Kushner cancelled - ministry

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is no longer meeting U.S. President Donald Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner on Wednesday, a copy of his schedule sent out to journalists showed.

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner departs following his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is no longer meeting U.S. President Donald Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner on Wednesday, a copy of his schedule sent out to journalists showed.

A Foreign Ministry official told Reuters the meeting had been cancelled but did not provide a reason. Shoukry had been scheduled to meet with a U.S. delegation led by Kushner to discuss the Middle East peace process.

Two U.S sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that U.S. authorities would deny Egypt US$95.7 million in aid and delay a further US$195 million payment over its failure to make progress on respecting human rights and democratic norms.

(Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters