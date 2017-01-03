Member of anti-IS coalition killed in Iraq in non-combat incident
- Posted 03 Jan 2017 01:45
BAGHDAD: A service member from the international coalition fighting Islamic State was killed in a "non-combat related incident" in Iraq on Monday, the U.S. military said.
The Combined Joint Strike Force did not disclose the name, nationality or the circumstances surrounding the person's death but said in a statement that the incident was under investigation.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin, editing by Larry King)
- Reuters