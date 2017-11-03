Merkel believes parties can bridge differences in coalition talks

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she believes the three party groups trying to form a new German coalition government face more difficult talks but she believes they can bridge their differences.

"I still think we can tie the ends together," she told reporters ahead of fresh talks on the three-way coalition of her conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the ecologist Greens. The alliance is untested at national level.

(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Paul Carrel)