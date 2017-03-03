Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Merkel plans US meeting with Trump mid-March: German govt source

Separately, government spokesman Steffen Seibert added that "we are not denying" reports of the planned meeting.

  • Posted 03 Mar 2017 22:25
  • Updated 03 Mar 2017 22:30
German Chancellor Angela Merkel awaits the arrival of the new European Parliament President Antonio Tajani at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on March 14, a German government source told AFP on Friday (Mar 3).

"Such a plan is in the works," the source said. Separately, government spokesman Steffen Seibert added that "we are not denying" reports of the planned meeting.

- AFP/xk