Merkel plans US meeting with Trump mid-March: German govt source
- Posted 03 Mar 2017 22:25
- Updated 03 Mar 2017 22:30
BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on March 14, a German government source told AFP on Friday (Mar 3).
"Such a plan is in the works," the source said. Separately, government spokesman Steffen Seibert added that "we are not denying" reports of the planned meeting.
- AFP/xk