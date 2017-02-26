Merkel's conservatives and Social Democrats neck-and-neck in poll

(Note to media clients: this story is free for publication at 2300 GMT)

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) are neck-and-neck in the latest Emnid poll with seven months to go before a federal election.

The poll for Bild am Sonntag newspaper showed the SPD, which has surged in recent weeks since nominating former European Parliament President Martin Schulz as its candidate, dropping by one percentage point compared with the same poll last week to 32 percent.

Merkel's conservative bloc was unchanged on 32 percent.

The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany was in third place with 9 percent. The far-left Linke was on 8 percent while the Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) were both on 7 percent.

The survey of 1,880 people was carried out from Feb. 16 to 22.

