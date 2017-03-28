Merkel's conservatives and SPD neck-and-neck in latest poll

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) were neck-and-neck in the latest INSA poll for Bild newspaper, published six months before a national election.

The conservatives gained one percentage point to 32 percent while the SPD was unchanged on 32 percent.

The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) was on 11 percent while the far-left Linke was on 8.5 percent and the Greens were on 6.5 percent. The pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) were on 6 percent.

The poll comes a day after Merkel's conservatives won a regional election in the western state of Saarland, a setback for their SPD rivals and boosting her prospects of winning a fourth term in September's national election.

The survey of 2,034 people was carried out from March 24 to March 27.

