Merkel's conservatives and SPD to start talks on forming government on Jan 7

REUTERS: Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) start exploratory talks on forming a new German government on Jan. 7 and aim to decide whether to enter full coalition talks by Jan. 12, they said in a statement.

Representatives of the SPD and the conservatives met on Wednesday and said in a joint statement they had held a "good discussion in a trusting atmosphere".

A renewed 'grand coalition' with the SPD represents Merkel's best chance of securing a fourth term as chancellor after earlier talks on forming a three-way alliance with two other parties broke down.

